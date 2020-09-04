WKU Athletics announces approved football gameday guidelines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Thursday its capacity and guidelines for the 2020 Hilltopper Football season as approved by the Governor’s office.

WKU will have a 20 percent capacity for home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium with less than 5,000 fans total. A minimum of 1,000 seats will be held for WKU students.

“We are excited to have football returning to The Hill in the coming weeks, and we will move forward in a safe and cautious manner,” Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. “Gameday will not look the same as it has in years past and attendees will need to adhere to the mitigation policies that have been implemented. We appreciate the Governor’s office working with us to allow a 20 percent capacity, and we are hopeful that can increase as the season progresses. We are committed to being as flexible as possible to ensure our fans have a comparable season ticket location to prior years. It will take everyone’s cooperation to make gameday the best experience it can be, and we greatly value your patience and support.”

All seats will be reassigned to create social distance throughout the stadium. Tickets will be assigned next week using WKU’s Hilltopper Athletic Foundation priority ranking and will be available to view in the tickerholder’s account at that time.

WKU Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing this year. More information on the logistics of mobile ticketing will also be made available next week.

Fans who choose to opt out of their tickets for 2020 can move their ticket credit to 2021, convert the total to a tax-deductible gift to the HAF, or request a refund.

At this time, no single-game tickets will be available this season.

Masks will be required for entry into the stadium and must be worn at all times within the stadium. WKU Athletics’ Clear Bag Policy will also still be in effect.

Temperature checks will also be required for all fans. Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 F or higher will not be admitted.

WKU Athletics will engage in increased cleaning and sanitization in all public areas of the stadium before, during and after the game.

HAF designated parking lots will remain the same this season. General public tailgating is discouraged. No tents or grills will be allowed on campus on gameday.

WKU opens its 2020 Football season at Louisville at 7 p.m. CT Sept. 12 on ACC Network. The first home game is against Liberty at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 and will air on ESPNU.

