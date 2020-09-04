Advertisement

WKU Counseling Center doesn’t skip a beat, transitioning to virtual sessions at the beginning of the pandemic

(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been six months since the global COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, but WKU’s Counseling Center hasn’t skipped a beat. The use of technology like Zoom has not only been paramount to academics in the wake of COVID-19, it’s also been crucial when it comes to therapy.

WKU’s Counseling Center wasted no time switching to virtual sessions in the middle of last semester.

“As soon as the university closed for that second spring break, we worked hard and heavy with IT to get zoom technology set up and the jabber technology for our phone system,” said Dr. Peggy Crowe, Director of the WKU Counseling Center.

Dr. Crowe says they’ve been as busy as they normally are even offering services remotely, but it’s not necessarily because of COVID:

“I think a lot of times people think COVID is going to bring students to us and sometimes it’s other things that COVID is exasperating, if you will.”

Dr. Crowe says 85 percent of the students they serve are seen for five or fewer sessions.

They also do a consultation visit first to make sure its counseling or maybe another service on campus that they needed.

“It was a way to get students more efficiently what they need in a faster way,” said Dr. Crowe.

This is also a service completely free of charge.

“It is strictly personal counseling, no fee, no insurance. We don’t need any of that paper work. It’s a great convenience for our students,” said Dr. Crowe.

Dr. Crowe wants students to know it’s normal to seek help and says the center works hard to break the stigma around mental health counseling:

“If your head or your heart is hurting we don’t want to talk about it. (that person is going to counseling), we want to whisper. Well we don’t want to whisper about it. We want students to come. If you need us that’s exactly why you’re here.”

The Counseling Center created a coping page last spring to help students deal with the anxiety they may feel from COVID. To view the coping page and learn how to schedule an appointment, log onto www.wku.edu\heretohelp

The Counseling Center’s motto is “College should be challenging, not overwhelming.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky announces totals for 14 grant recipients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Over the past seven years the Women’s Fund has awarded $866,952 in grants back into the community!

News

WKU Athletics announces approved football gameday guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
WKU will have a 20 percent capacity for home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium with less than 5,000 fans total. A minimum of 1,000 seats will be held for WKU students.

News

Virtual public meeting set for feasibility study for a possible Interstate 65 interchange in southern Warren County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through a Zoom Meeting.

News

Simpson Co. Literacy Center

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Education

Kentucky report shows big jump in dual-credit participation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A report shows the number of Kentucky high school students enrolling in dual-credit courses has risen dramatically in recent years.

Weather

Less humidity to start the holiday weekend!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Cooler and comfortable weather just in time for the holiday weekend!

News

Service One Credit Union presents donation to The HIVE

Updated: 7 hours ago
The HIVE provides opportunities for special needs adults.

News

WATCH - Pleasant weather just in time for the holiday weekend!

Updated: 7 hours ago
Humid this morning, then comfortable this afternoon!

News

Service One Credit Union presents donation to The HIVE

Updated: 7 hours ago
Service One Credit Union presents donation to The HIVE

Good News

Good News: 26th Anniversary Event at the Corvette Museum

Updated: 7 hours ago