Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky announces totals for 14 grant recipients

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky announced in June they will be awarding $100,000 in grants to area non-profit organizations this year per membership vote.

To rapidly address urgent community needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky is accelerating its grant timeline in order to make a $100,000 impact in September saying:

“Business closures and layoffs have created hardship and amplified our community’s needs, making it more difficult for community members to care for themselves and their families. At the same time, many nonprofit organizations’ fundraisers have been canceled, resulting in a loss of essential operating revenue, and endangering the services they provide.

With our one-time grant cycle adjustment, we will invest in the operating capacity of these organizations by making unrestricted grants totaling $100,000. Every Impact Grant finalist from the past seven years will benefit. Each organization’s share of the $100,000 grant will be determined by the percentage of votes received from our membership.”

Organizations grant totals are:

1. The Salvation Army - $15,961.31

2. The Foundry - $14,074.97

3. Hotel Inc. - $13,035.07

4. BRASS - $12,237.00

5. Friends of Lost River - $10,882.71

6. Family Enrichment Center - $8,536.88

7. Boys & Girls Club BG - $6,577.99

8. Hope House - $4,062.88

9. Community Action - $3,337.36

10. Kids on the Block - $2,902.06

11. Junior Achievement - $2,829.50

12. Habitat for Humanity - $2,176.54

13. Hope Harbor - $1,886.34

14. Boys and Girls Club Franklin - $1,499.40

This $100,000 in grants is in addition to the $43,812 granted to the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund in March, brings the total impact in 2020 to $143,812.

United Way’s allocations for the $43,812.

$6,000 is dedicated to supporting food banks and other vital food resources through providing financial resources to help prevent hunger and lack of nutrition resources.

$2,500 was allocated to Edmonson County Schools Family Resource Center

$1,000 was allocated to the Logan County Schools Meal Service

$2,500 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green

$26,812 is designated for programs working to prevent growth in homelessness due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 by aiding low-income individuals and families through emergency support such as rental, utility, and emergency assistance.

$2,812 was allocated to Community Action in Simpson County

In Warren County, $9,000 was allocated to Hope House, $5,000 was allocated to HOTEL INC, and $10,000 to Salvation Army of Bowling Green.

$11,000 is dedicated to organizations to fund the purchase of much-needed PPE, cleaning, & hygiene supplies.

$1,000 was allocated to Community Action in Hart County.

$2,500 was allocated to Logan County Schools Meal Service

In Warren County, $1,500 was allocated to HOTEL INC, $2,500 was allocated to the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, $2,500 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green, and $1,000 to the Warren County Welfare Center.

Over the past seven years the Women’s Fund has awarded $866,952 in grants back into the community!

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.