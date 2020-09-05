Bowling Green couple co-owns a horse competing in the derby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A pair of locals are ready to see their horse race in the derby.

Terry and Debbie Finley of Bowling Green, Kentucky own the company West Point Thoroughbreds and have a contender in the Kentucky Derby.

The horse, Winning Impression, has 50-to-1 odds for tomorrow’s race.

Winning Impression gallops (None)

West Point Thoroughbreds won the derby in 2017 with horse, “Always Dreaming”.

The owner emphasizes how important “the dream” is coming into the race, saying, “All the planning and all the money and all the investment-- it goes out the window and it’s all about the dreams. the 18 horses that will enter the gate on Saturday night—they’ll carry with them the dreams of thousands of people.”

The derby has played a major part in Finley and his family’s lives. They moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky one year ago but have been invested in the derby since long before.

“I went to the derby for the first time in 1978... and I’ve been like a huge fan ever since, so this is our fifth derby starter,” says Finley.

Winning Impression would not have qualified for Churchill Downs without the derby getting pushed back. In that way, Finley says changes to the derby due to COVID-19 are not too detrimental, but in others, it is disappointing.

“We’re accustomed to being in the midst of 160 or 170 thousand people but it is what it is,” replies Finley.

Finley says his team’s focus for tomorrow is to ensure a safe race and hopefully come out on top for what he says is “the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

The first race tomorrow starts at 11 in the morning, and viewers can expect to see “the most exciting two minutes of sports” at around 7 PM. Click here to visit the Kentucky Derby’s official site.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.