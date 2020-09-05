Derby fans place bets at Kentucky downs and 13 News gets an exclusive look at the completed Mint Gaming Hall

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -It is not the first Saturday in May but it is derby day in Kentucky and for the first time in history spectators were not allowed at the running of the roses.

However, racing fans at Kentucky Downs still found ways to place those bets on their horses.

“I just bet four dollars and I lost two and I am not sure how much I have won because I have not cashed in my ticket,” said Matt Harrell, racing fan.

For the Derby, on Saturday Kentucky Downs added in extra self-service stations for those wanting to place bets on the races and to ensure social distancing. Mask and temperature checks were also required to enter the building.

“We are definitely one of those places and we bumped into a few along our walk today just saying they would normally go to Louisville and this year they can’t so they are here with us. We have a simulcast 365 days a year but derby day is always the busiest and the best. We have a lot of people just wanting to come out, have a beverage, have a racing form, take a look, make a pick, hang out. It is a great time this year that it ties in with the opening of the Mint so people have something new to look at also,” said John Wholihan, director of marketing, Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs

The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs had a soft opening earlier this week and 13 News got an exclusive first look at the completed gaming hall.

“So the new name the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs reflects what we are doing with all the new fun and great food entertainment and the new center bar to mix with our roots if you will of Kentucky Downs racing. With the live racing coming up this week it is just a great time for that name,” added Wholihan.

Kentucky Downs live racing also is not allowing spectators at the races but owners are allowed to invite guests.

Live racing will begin at Kentucky Downs next week.

