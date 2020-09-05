Advertisement

Derby fans place bets at Kentucky downs and 13 News gets an exclusive look at the completed Mint Gaming Hall

Kentucky Downs
Kentucky Downs(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -It is not the first Saturday in May but it is derby day in Kentucky and for the first time in history spectators were not allowed at the running of the roses.

However, racing fans at Kentucky Downs still found ways to place those bets on their horses.

“I just bet four dollars and I lost two and I am not sure how much I have won because I have not cashed in my ticket,” said Matt Harrell, racing fan.

For the Derby, on Saturday Kentucky Downs added in extra self-service stations for those wanting to place bets on the races and to ensure social distancing. Mask and temperature checks were also required to enter the building.

“We are definitely one of those places and we bumped into a few along our walk today just saying they would normally go to Louisville and this year they can’t so they are here with us. We have a simulcast 365 days a year but derby day is always the busiest and the best. We have a lot of people just wanting to come out, have a beverage, have a racing form, take a look, make a pick, hang out. It is a great time this year that it ties in with the opening of the Mint so people have something new to look at also,” said John Wholihan, director of marketing, Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs

The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs had a soft opening earlier this week and 13 News got an exclusive first look at the completed gaming hall.

“So the new name the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs reflects what we are doing with all the new fun and great food entertainment and the new center bar to mix with our roots if you will of Kentucky Downs racing. With the live racing coming up this week it is just a great time for that name,” added Wholihan.

Kentucky Downs live racing also is not allowing spectators at the races but owners are allowed to invite guests.

Live racing will begin at Kentucky Downs next week.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meet Millie: Bowling Green Fire Departments accelerant detection canine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Mille is the only ATF accelerant detection canine in the state of Kentucky.

News

This year’s Kentucky Derby has no fans, protests on streets outside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
This year’s Kentucky Derby is a surreal distillation of the crises facing the country in 2020. The race is four months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 790 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, six new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell encouraged Churchill Downs to play ’My Old Kentucky Home’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Throughout its history, people have protested the song as it used to contain racial slurs.

Latest News

News

One dead after police and witnesses say victim was shot “for no reason”

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Police say one person is dead after a shooting on Old Louisville Road after what appears to be a random shooting.

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with owner of Taz Trucking in BG, talks second stimulus package

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
During the event, McConnell talked about how he hoped a second relief package is passed.

News

Bowling Green couple co-owns a horse competing in the derby

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“The derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

News

COVID-19 cases increasing on campus; Students say pandemic taking toll on mental health

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Bob Skipper, WKU’s Director of Media Relations says the increase in cases is due to an increase in testing

News

Physical Therapist provides tips for working at home

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
A physical therapist in Bowling Green is now doing work home evaluations to make sure your area is set up to where you are not straining your body while working for hours on a computer.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday, extends mask mandate

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians Friday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.