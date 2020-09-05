Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 790 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, six new deaths

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“This Derby day is very different for many reasons,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentuckians are battling inequities, injustice and a global health pandemic brought on by COVID-19. For those who make your voice heard today, we are continuing to listen. For Kentuckians gathering today or over the holiday weekend, I ask you to please do so safely.”

As of 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 52,464 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 790 of which were newly reported Saturday. Ninety-eight of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, with 12 age 5 and younger. The youngest is just three months old.

“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases. We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported six new deaths Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 993.

“We have sadly lost six more Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please light your homes and places of business up green tonight to show compassion for these Kentuckians and their families.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 77-year-old man from Bell County; a 67-year-old man from Madison County; a 68-year-old woman from Marion County; a 72-year-old man from Nelson County; an 80-year-old man from Scott County; and a 59-year-old man from Todd County.

As of Saturday, at least 930,374 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.22%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 10,613.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

This year’s Kentucky Derby has no fans, protests on streets outside

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
This year’s Kentucky Derby is a surreal distillation of the crises facing the country in 2020. The race is four months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell encouraged Churchill Downs to play ’My Old Kentucky Home’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Throughout its history, people have protested the song as it used to contain racial slurs.

News

One dead after police and witnesses say victim was shot “for no reason”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Police say one person is dead after a shooting on Old Louisville Road after what appears to be a random shooting.

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with owner of Taz Trucking in BG, talks second stimulus package

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
During the event, McConnell talked about how he hoped a second relief package is passed.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green couple co-owns a horse competing in the derby

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“The derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

News

COVID-19 cases increasing on campus; Students say pandemic taking toll on mental health

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Bob Skipper, WKU’s Director of Media Relations says the increase in cases is due to an increase in testing

News

Physical Therapist provides tips for working at home

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
A physical therapist in Bowling Green is now doing work home evaluations to make sure your area is set up to where you are not straining your body while working for hours on a computer.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday, extends mask mandate

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians Friday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

News

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By Kelly Dean
Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

News

Domestic violence arrest; accused of assault and strangulation

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say Prince Bennett is accused of assaulting a woman between January and May of this year. He is also accused of strangling the same woman in March of this year.