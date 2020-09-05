Gov. Beshear reports 790 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, six new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“This Derby day is very different for many reasons,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentuckians are battling inequities, injustice and a global health pandemic brought on by COVID-19. For those who make your voice heard today, we are continuing to listen. For Kentuckians gathering today or over the holiday weekend, I ask you to please do so safely.”

As of 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 52,464 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 790 of which were newly reported Saturday. Ninety-eight of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, with 12 age 5 and younger. The youngest is just three months old.

“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases. We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported six new deaths Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 993.

“We have sadly lost six more Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please light your homes and places of business up green tonight to show compassion for these Kentuckians and their families.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 77-year-old man from Bell County; a 67-year-old man from Madison County; a 68-year-old woman from Marion County; a 72-year-old man from Nelson County; an 80-year-old man from Scott County; and a 59-year-old man from Todd County.

As of Saturday, at least 930,374 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.22%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 10,613.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

