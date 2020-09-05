Logan County Sheriff’s office responds to a single-vehicle accident that injures six juveniles
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Russellville, Ky. (WBKO) -
On September 3rd, the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the 5100 block of Clarksville Road.
The Logan County Sheriff’s office learned through investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile of Russellville was driving a Nissan Altima southbound.
According to a witness, the car lost traction and hit a tree.
Two juveniles were transported to Vanderbilt E.R. and four juveniles were taken to Logan Memorial E.R. for unknown injuries
