Advertisement

Logan County Sheriff’s office responds to a single-vehicle accident that injures six juveniles

The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle accident in Russellville
The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle accident in Russellville(LCSO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Russellville, Ky. (WBKO) -

On September 3rd, the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the 5100 block of Clarksville Road.

The Logan County Sheriff’s office learned through investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile of Russellville was driving a Nissan Altima southbound.

According to a witness, the car lost traction and hit a tree.

Two juveniles were transported to Vanderbilt E.R. and four juveniles were taken to Logan Memorial E.R. for unknown injuries

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with owner of Taz Trucking in BG, talks second stimulus package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
During the event, McConnell talked about how he hoped a second relief package is passed.

News

Bowling Green couple co-owns a horse competing in the derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“The derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

News

COVID-19 cases increasing on campus; Students say pandemic taking toll on mental health

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Bob Skipper, WKU’s Director of Media Relations says the increase in cases is due to an increase in testing

News

Physical Therapist provides tips for working at home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
A physical therapist in Bowling Green is now doing work home evaluations to make sure your area is set up to where you are not straining your body while working for hours on a computer.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday, extends mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians Friday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

News

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

News

Domestic violence arrest; accused of assault and strangulation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say Prince Bennett is accused of assaulting a woman between January and May of this year. He is also accused of strangling the same woman in March of this year.

News

Kanye West files petition to appear on presidential ballot in Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
According to a Tweet by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Kanye West has filed for president in Kentucky.

News

WKU Counseling Center doesn’t skip a beat, transitioning to virtual sessions at the beginning of the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The use of technology like Zoom has not only been paramount to academics in the wake of COVID-19, it’s also been crucial when it comes to therapy.

News

Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky announces totals for 14 grant recipients

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Over the past seven years the Women’s Fund has awarded $866,952 in grants back into the community!