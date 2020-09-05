Advertisement

Meet Millie: Bowling Green Fire Departments accelerant detection canine

Millie
Millie(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Millie joined the Bowling Green Fire Department two years ago.

“She is a 4-year-old black lab and what she does for us is, I am the fire investigator here she helps me with investigating fires. So Millie is an ATF dog she was trained by the alcohol tobacco and firearms and explosives. She is one of about 60 in the nation and we trained for about 6 weeks in Virginia and then she came home here to Bowling Green with me. When she is here with me obviously we train and stay up to date on everything we need,” said Michael Cornwell, Sr. Fire Investigator, BGFD.

According to Cornwell, Millie has saved the investigators a lot of time by being able to detect accelerants while they are investigating a scene.

“So when we investigate fires, she is a big help if someone is using an accelerant because what she is is an accelerant detection K-9 so she smells out things like gas and paint thinners and flammable liquids. So if there is a fire that has been intentionally set what we will do is use Millie to come in and help us identify the location of that accelerant. When we do locate it we do send it to the lab and have it confirmed with the lab but she helps us locate it. So what she has done for us is save us time,” added Cornwell.

Millie just isn’t a working dog, she is also a family pet.

“So the really neat thing about Millie is her being a food reward dog is she is a little different than another working K-9 that you see because she is just a pet. When she is ready to work it is time to work, besides that she is like any other pet she goes home with me, she sleeps with me, she is a bed hog-- she loves the family and my kids and they play with her and throw the ball just like you would any other pet,” added Cornwell

Mille is the only ATF accelerant detection canine in the state of Kentucky.

