Police: Suspect detained by employees after victim shot, killed in Bowling Green
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting on Old Louisville Road.
Bowling Green Police responded to Whiskey River Pub on Old Louisville Road around 1:18 a.m. to the report of a shooting. A victim was found on scene already dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Once officer arrived, they spoke to witnesses who said the suspect shot the victim and employees detained him or her until officers arrived.
Police say the suspect is being treated for minor injuries due to a brief struggle while he was being detained, and will be put in jail after the suspect is released.
