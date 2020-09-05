Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with owner of Taz Trucking in BG, talks second stimulus package

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to a small crowd at Taz Trucking. The owner of the company, Tahir Zukic expressed gratitude for his visit.

“It is one of the greatest honors of my life to introduce Senator Mitch McConnell,” Zukic said. Zukic is a Bosnian immigrant who started Taz Trucking in 2004. His business was one of many to receive aid from McConnell’s C.A.A.R.E.S Act.

“This is the best example of exactly what we hoped to achieve,” Senator McConnell said.

The senate majority leader commented on the controversy surrounding the playing of “My Old Kentucky Home” at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. He said it is a tradition that should not go away.

“In fact, I called the president of Churchill Downs today and recommended they play My Old Kentucky Home. It used to have some language in it that I think could have been viewed as racially insensitive, but that was dropped out what like 30 or 40 years ago?” Senator McConnell said.

During the event, McConnell also talked about how he hoped a second relief package is passed. Right now, the U.S. Senate has hit a stalemate amid negotiations.

“I must tell you the environment in Washington right now is exceedingly partisan because of the proximity to the election,” Senator McConnell said. “We’ve been in discussion for about a month or so with no results so far.”

When talking about the likelihood of another relief package passing, Senator McConnell said he cannot make any promises.

“I can’t promise one final package, but I am darn proud of what we did do,” Senator McConnell said.

When asked what he would like to see in a new relief bill, Senator McConnell said he would want hospitality workers to receive another $1200 stimulus check. He would also ideally extend funding for states’ unemployment funds.

“Governor Beshear has taken advantage of an opportunity to have a $400 plus up for another month, but that will run out. I would have done something for the rest of the year in the proposal I recommended,” Senator McConnell explained.

He also mentioned liability and putting a new restriction on lawsuits filed related to COVID-19.

“There are over three thousand lawsuits that have already been filed, enterprising plaintiff’s lawyers trying to take advantage of the coronavirus to stick a new epidemic on the American people: lawsuit and litigation,” Senator McConnell said.

He went on to say the provision would not allow anyone to sue a hospital, doctor, nurse, business owner, university president, or K-12 educator during a four year period unless you could prove gross negligence or intentional misbehavior.

The United States Senate is not scheduled to be back in session until September 28.

