Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with owner of Taz Trucking in BG, talks second stimulus package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell visits Taz Trucking in Bowling Green.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell visits Taz Trucking in Bowling Green.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to a small crowd at Taz Trucking. The owner of the company, Tahir Zukic expressed gratitude for his visit.

“It is one of the greatest honors of my life to introduce Senator Mitch McConnell,” Zukic said. Zukic is a Bosnian immigrant who started Taz Trucking in 2004. His business was one of many to receive aid from McConnell’s C.A.A.R.E.S Act.

“This is the best example of exactly what we hoped to achieve,” Senator McConnell said.

The senate majority leader commented on the controversy surrounding the playing of “My Old Kentucky Home” at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. He said it is a tradition that should not go away.

“In fact, I called the president of Churchill Downs today and recommended they play My Old Kentucky Home. It used to have some language in it that I think could have been viewed as racially insensitive, but that was dropped out what like 30 or 40 years ago?” Senator McConnell said.

During the event, McConnell also talked about how he hoped a second relief package is passed. Right now, the U.S. Senate has hit a stalemate amid negotiations.

“I must tell you the environment in Washington right now is exceedingly partisan because of the proximity to the election,” Senator McConnell said. “We’ve been in discussion for about a month or so with no results so far.”

When talking about the likelihood of another relief package passing, Senator McConnell said he cannot make any promises.

“I can’t promise one final package, but I am darn proud of what we did do,” Senator McConnell said.

When asked what he would like to see in a new relief bill, Senator McConnell said he would want hospitality workers to receive another $1200 stimulus check. He would also ideally extend funding for states’ unemployment funds.

“Governor Beshear has taken advantage of an opportunity to have a $400 plus up for another month, but that will run out. I would have done something for the rest of the year in the proposal I recommended,” Senator McConnell explained.

He also mentioned liability and putting a new restriction on lawsuits filed related to COVID-19.

“There are over three thousand lawsuits that have already been filed, enterprising plaintiff’s lawyers trying to take advantage of the coronavirus to stick a new epidemic on the American people: lawsuit and litigation,” Senator McConnell said.

He went on to say the provision would not allow anyone to sue a hospital, doctor, nurse, business owner, university president, or K-12 educator during a four year period unless you could prove gross negligence or intentional misbehavior.

The United States Senate is not scheduled to be back in session until September 28.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green couple co-owns a horse competing in the derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“The derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

News

COVID-19 cases increasing on campus; Students say pandemic taking toll on mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Bob Skipper, WKU’s Director of Media Relations says the increase in cases is due to an increase in testing

News

Physical Therapist provides tips for working at home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
A physical therapist in Bowling Green is now doing work home evaluations to make sure your area is set up to where you are not straining your body while working for hours on a computer.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday, extends mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians Friday afternoon on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Glasgow Police to adopt new policies, ban no knock warrants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Based on recommendations from the Kentucky Cities League, the Glasgow Police Department has adopted several new policies.

News

Domestic violence arrest; accused of assault and strangulation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police say Prince Bennett is accused of assaulting a woman between January and May of this year. He is also accused of strangling the same woman in March of this year.

News

Kanye West files petition to appear on presidential ballot in Kentucky

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
According to a Tweet by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Kanye West has filed for president in Kentucky.

News

WKU Counseling Center doesn’t skip a beat, transitioning to virtual sessions at the beginning of the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The use of technology like Zoom has not only been paramount to academics in the wake of COVID-19, it’s also been crucial when it comes to therapy.

News

Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky announces totals for 14 grant recipients

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Over the past seven years the Women’s Fund has awarded $866,952 in grants back into the community!

News

WKU Athletics announces approved football gameday guidelines

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
WKU will have a 20 percent capacity for home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium with less than 5,000 fans total. A minimum of 1,000 seats will be held for WKU students.