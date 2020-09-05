Advertisement

This year’s Kentucky Derby has no fans, protests on streets outside

Groups of protesters and counter-protesters have gathered in Louisville.
Groups of protesters and counter-protesters have gathered in Louisville.(WSAZ/WAVE)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - This year’s Kentucky Derby is a surreal distillation of the crises facing the country in 2020. The race is four months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans are allowed, so the fabled racetrack has been mostly quiet Saturday. Multiple groups, including armed militias, are planning protests and counterprotests in the streets outside over police killings of unarmed Black Americans.

The Derby is unfolding in the hometown of Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant. Demonstrators have been protesting downtown for more than 100 days, calling for the officers involved to be prosecuted.

