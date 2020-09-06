Advertisement

Anita Hill says she will vote for Joe Biden despite longtime criticism

By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 30 years after Anita Hill testified before a now-infamous Senate Judiciary hearing led by Joe Biden, she says she wants the Democratic presidential candidate to get elected this November.

Hill testified in 1991 before the Senate Judiciary Committee that then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her. Biden chaired that all-male committee, which questioned her character, and came off to many as not taking Hill seriously.

But between Biden and President Donald Trump, Hill says she picks Biden.

“My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with him,” said Hill about Biden in an interview with CNN’s Gloria Borger.

Biden also talked to Borger about his role in confirming Thomas to the Supreme Court, despite Hill’s claims of sexual harassment when she worked for him at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Thomas vehemently denied the accusations.

“I have apologized to Anita Hill. I wish I could have done better for her. The truth is I believed her, and I believed he should not be in the court,” Biden said.

Just weeks before Biden launched his campaign for president in early 2019, Hill got an apology phone call from him, which she has called “unsatisfying.”

“He didn’t take responsibility. He didn’t hold himself accountable in any way, except that he was sorry that I felt I wasn’t treated fairly,” Hill said.

But Hill says she’s been watching the 2020 presidential race closely, and Biden seems to be taking more responsibility now. For her, that’s enough.

“This is not just about me. It’s not just about Joe Biden. It’s about millions of people in this country and around the world that we can be a model for, and I would love to be a part of that. If it means voting for Joe Biden, so be it,” Hill said.

Hill and Biden spoke to Borger for a CNN special report called “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey,” which airs Monday on the news network.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hill, Biden discuss impact of Justice Thomas' Supreme Court nomination hearing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
In 1991, Hill testified before an all-male Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Biden, that Thomas had sexually harassed her. The commitee questioned her character and came off to many as not taking her seriously.

National

Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire; cause probed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home.

National

Derby Day becomes day of protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor protested on Kentucky Derby Day.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

Latest News

News

Derby fans place bets at Kentucky downs and 13 News gets an exclusive look at the completed Mint Gaming Hall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Live racing will begin at Kentucky Downs next week.

News

Meet Millie: Bowling Green Fire Departments accelerant detection canine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Mille is the only ATF accelerant detection canine in the state of Kentucky.

National

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.

News

This year’s Kentucky Derby has no fans, protests on streets outside

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
This year’s Kentucky Derby is a surreal distillation of the crises facing the country in 2020. The race is four months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.