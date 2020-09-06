Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

By Hunter Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Raiders of Warren East.

The Raiders are coming off a 4-7 season in 2019 and will be a youthful team in 2020.

Head coach Jeff Griffith said he had a more mature football team last season. This year, Warren East has just under 20 juniors and seniors, filling out the rest of the roster with underclassmen.

“Overall we’re a young team,” Giffith said.

Coach Griffith said that while his team is young, they do bring back experience at the skill positions on the offensive side of the ball.

“Nolan Ford, KJ Alexander, Seth Blaine, DeSean Gilbert, those are the guys that have played a lot of football here the last two or three years,” Griffith said. “But everywhere else we’re going to be very young.”

Nolan Ford is entering his fourth year has the Raiders starting quarterback. Last season, Ford threw for 1,539 yards as well as being the team’s leading rusher. Ford said despite the team’s youth, he still has high expectations for the Raiders.

“I’m very hopeful for this season,” Ford said. “I think we’re going to come out with a really good record.”

Griffith said his team’s focus leading up to their season opener will be developing the younger players, especially on defense and the offensive line.

“That’s where we’re going to be extremely young,” Griffith said.

The older guys on the team have been helping the underclassmen prepare for having to play at the varsity level as best they can.

“All of our seniors have stepped up in a big way to try to help the younger guys that will probably be playing and just getting them ready,” Ford said.

“You have to be more mature,” said Conner Graves, senior. “Teaching the young guys like the sophomores on the offensive line. Fetting ready for the varsity level.”

The Raiders might be young, but coach Griffith said he likes the talent of his young guys and there will be several players that will have the chance to showcase their abilities.

Warren East Raiders 2020 Schedule

9/11 South Warren

9/18 @Russell County

9/25 Edmonson County

10/1 Warren Central

10/8 Monroe County

10/16 @Allen County-Scottsville

10/23 Franklin-Simpson

10/30 Daviess County

11/6 @Logan County

