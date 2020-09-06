Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month

This month’s Hometown Hero of the Month, brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Dalla Emerson.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has seen many people step and help those in need. Now more than ever, it is important to recognize those heroes. Dalla Emerson is one of them.

“When she obtained the job, it was a great blessing for the children of this district,” said Mike Bishop, Bowling Green School District Board Member.

Dalla Emerson is the Director of Food Service Operations for the Bowling Green School District.

“We see kids from all walks of life and being able to know that we are having an impact in our community is probably the number one reward for me,” Emerson said.

She has a knack for igniting new ideas and she works until she achieves them.

“Lee Robertson from our church, who’s a WWII Veteran would always say, ‘That’s a kinda person you would want in the tank with you.’ And Dalla is one of those persons,” Bishop said.

Bowling Green School District Board Chair, Jane Wilson says she is a dynamite kind of person. “Her whole demeanor is to help others,” Wilson said.

“She is a go-getter. She is not want to stand and let others do the job, she takes charge and tries to move things forward,” Bishop said.

Dalla implemented food committees at the various schools to include the students and hear their opinions and ideas. She also developed a spice station for students to add to their food.

“She literally put our buses to work. She used the bus routes,” Wilson said.

Dalla has been distributing meals to students since schools have been closed, ensuring every single student has a healthy and nutritious meal.

“I don’t come to work every day, I come to a mission. I wake up with passion and I come to a mission and I know that I’m going to be working with people who have the same goals as I do,” Emerson said.

Dalla’s passion definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.

“She’s gone above and beyond anything we could have imagined in order to take care of the kids, the students, amid this pandemic,” Wilson said.

“For one of them to recognize how passionate I am about the job I am doing and I how much in love I am with this job is just an honor,” Emerson said.

“Her love for the kids is what really shows,” Bishop said. “She’s been a blessing for our district and she is certainly a hometown hero for all the kids of the Bowling Green Independent School System.”

“She will light up the room when she comes in and I know when the students see her, they get excited,” Wilson said. “Like so many of the heroes, she thinks way beyond herself. She’s looking at others.”

For her unwavering commitment to students and her passion for helping others, we honor Dalla Emerson has this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I’m extremely honored. I don’t know that I consider myself a hero, but just to be considered, to be in the same presence as others is just amazing,” Emerson said. “I love being a purple.”

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000