Kentucky sets record for second week of positive COVID cases, deaths nearing 1K

FRANKFORT, Ky. (GOV. BESHEAR) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“The first positive case of COVID-19 in the commonwealth was announced six months ago today, in Harrison County,” the Governor said. “This week we recorded 4,742 new coronavirus cases. Last week we had 4,503. That means we’ve set a record for the number of weekly new cases for the second consecutive week. We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better. These past six months have been devastating for so many Kentucky families. These months also will be remembered as a time when Kentuckians lived up to our reputation as compassionate, resolute and resilient people who take care of one another.”

As of 2 p.m. Sept. 6, Gov. Beshear announced at least 52,774 cases in the commonwealth, 313 of which were newly reported Sunday. Forty-three of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which two were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 27 days old.

“We’re seeing a dip in the number of new reported cases today, as we often do on weekends. Let’s remember that while we believe we’ve managed to hit a plateau in the growth of cases, what we really need is to have that number go down in a sustained way.”

The Governor announced three more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 996.

“We’ve lost nearly 1,000 Kentuckians to the coronavirus. We can’t become numb to this,” the Governor said. “Today’s reported death toll is much lower than several days this week, but these still are three individuals whose families and friends are devastated and grieving. Let’s care for them and respect their grief by redoubling our efforts to keep each other safe.”

The deaths reported Sunday included a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County; an 81-year-old woman from Lewis County; and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays and the federal Labor Day holiday on Monday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday.

“Pleasant weather across Kentucky and a holiday weekend may result in more cases reported. We’ll know in two to three weeks,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

“It’s important to be resolute and learn from experience. Please don’t jam sidewalks, restaurants and bars with masks hanging below your chins. Don’t gather in groups larger than 10 and, if you see a larger crowd, stay away,” Dr. Stack said. “As the governor noted, cases are on the rise, and we have to do better. The choices Kentuckians make this weekend and every day will determine whether the phased reopening of our economy succeeds or fails. The choices Kentuckians make will also determine how many Kentuckians get hurt or die in the months ahead. With COVID-19 at its current elevated rates, the risk that any person we come into contact with is a carrier of the coronavirus is much higher.”

Dr. Stack encourages everyone to stay Healthy at Home whenever possible; wear a face-covering whenever in public; remain at least six feet apart from anyone with whom you don’t live, and wash your hands often.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

