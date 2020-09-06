Advertisement

Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire; cause probed

The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.

A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Javon Davis, assistant deputy fire commissioner, said the city medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related.

Thiel called it “a very difficult morning for us.”

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life,” he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Derby Day becomes day of protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor protested on Kentucky Derby Day.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

News

Derby fans place bets at Kentucky downs and 13 News gets an exclusive look at the completed Mint Gaming Hall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Live racing will begin at Kentucky Downs next week.

News

Meet Millie: Bowling Green Fire Departments accelerant detection canine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Mille is the only ATF accelerant detection canine in the state of Kentucky.

Latest News

National

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.

News

This year’s Kentucky Derby has no fans, protests on streets outside

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
This year’s Kentucky Derby is a surreal distillation of the crises facing the country in 2020. The race is four months late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 790 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, six new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

National

4-year-old girl killed during unsolved drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge, officers say

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victim, Ivorie Combs, 4, was in a vehicle with family when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire.