A dry and warm Labor Day forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very pleasant Labor Day weekend, Labor Day will see more of it, but with some heat to go along with the sunshine!

A high pressure in eastern Tennessee will continue supporting dry air for us in south-central Kentucky for the first half of this week! Because the high pressure is to our southeast, it is also pulling in winds from the southwest, meaning that we are getting some very warm conditions! The good news is that the heat won’t bring too muggy of conditions, but temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s as we head into Wednesday!

By Thursday and Friday, a stalled front to our north will slowly push south and not only bring in more muggy air, but it will also bring the potential for unsettled weather. Chances are isolated for Thursday through Saturday as temperatures will also slip in the mid-to-lower 80s. By late next weekend, temperatures are expected to fall in the upper 70s as more unsettled weather continues.

This Labor Day forecast looks great to be outside with temperatures above average for south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 89. Low 64. Winds SW at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 89. Low 65. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 90. Low 68. Winds W at 5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1925)

Record Low Today: 43 (1988)

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (7.9)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 58

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.18″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.56″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

