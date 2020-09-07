Bowling Green Fire Department rescue mother and daughter who flipped Kayak

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a call about a water rescue at Drakes Creek Sunday afternoon.

According to Marlee Boenig with the Bowling Green Fire Department, the call came in at 2:39 Sunday afternoon. A mother and daughter were kayaking when the kayak overturned.

Both people were able to get to an island in the creek. The kayak had taken on too much water and the mother wasn’t able to get it turned back over, Marlee says.

Today BGFD quickly responded to a water rescue at Drakes Creek. A mother and daughter were rescued after their kayak overturned. pic.twitter.com/cw9z0W5q1P — Bowling Green Fire Department (@bgkyfire) September 6, 2020

Five Bowling Green Fire Department units and 14 personnel responded to the scene. There were no injuries.

