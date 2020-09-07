Advertisement

Chaney’s Corn Maze to honor essential workers

By Kaley Skaggs
Sep. 7, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For most, 2020 has been a bit of a maze and difficult to navigate. While we still haven’t made it out of the figurative 2020 maze, there is one very real maze you and your family can find your way out of.

Chaney’s corn maze is now open for the season and this year they are paying tribute to all the essential workers. The design for this years maze consist of a nurse, police officer, and a farmer as a thanks for all they do and have done during this pandemic.

“Everybody works so hard and they put themselves out there for other people. We have been fortunate to do a lot of things to say thank you and this is just another way to say thank you medical profession, thank you police men, thank you firemen, thank you air EVAC just thank you for everything they are doing through all of this and of course thank you farmers,” said Carl Chaney, Owner.

Not only a great tribute, but this is a great way to have family fun while social distancing.

“You’ve got lost of open space, you got the wind blowing. You can go through the corn maze and most of the time you’re not anywhere near people. So its something you can do and go through at night when its dark and its just a cool family thing to do and you are able to remain socially distancing,” said Chaney.

Tickets are $6 and part of the proceeds will go to Stuff the Bus.

For more corn maze information click HERE.

