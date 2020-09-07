Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series visits the swamp to preview the Greenwood Gators.

Greenwood is coming off a 5-6 performance in 2019. A season that saw the Gators come out hot but limp towards the finish line. Greenwood won five of their first seven games before dropping their final four.

The Gators return a decent number of players from 2019 including quarterback John Morrison and running back David Odom. However, Greenwood will be replacing last season leading rusher and receiver Reed Slone.

As the team nears its season opener against Warren Central, head coach William Howard said game prep has been a challenge due to the lack of film to watch on teams from scrimmages.

“Typically you have something to go by as a reference point as far as what you’re going to prepare against and what you’re going to see,” Howard said. “You know we just got to tell our kids to depend on the rules that we give them, no matter what they line up in or what they do. If my job is to block down, I block down no matter what kind of technique they give us.”

As a way to help limit the number of players at practice, the Gators have adjusted the practice time for their younger players. Not only does this adjustment help keep the number of kids on the field down but also benefits the players by providing them with additional coaching instruction.

“They’re getting some more individual coaching as opposed to being in a group with some of the varsity guys that they’re behind,” Howard said. “We tried to do some things to change it up and hopefully we can take advantage of that.”

As for the senior members of the team, they’re looking forward to Friday nights under the stadium lights.

“We just try to perfect all around the ball so we can be prepared for the first week and the rest,” said senior David Odom.

“We’ve been waiting a long time. It’s our last first game,” said senior Evan Ellison. “I can’t wait.”

Coach Howard said he thinks part of what keeps his team motivated to continue to follow guidelines regarding COVID-19 is the desire to return to some sense on normalcy.

“They want to be able to high five kids. They want to be able to hug and embrace people when they do something really well. They want to get back to that part where they’re just being kids again.” Howard said. “I think that’s motivation for them enough.”

Greenwood Gators 2020 Schedule

9/11 @Warren Central

9/18 Logan County

9/25 @Barren County

10/2 Christian County

10/9 Glasgow

10/16 @South Warren

10/23 @Bowling Green

10/30 John Hardin

11/5 @Allen County-Scottsville

