Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

By Hunter Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Warren Central Dragons.

The Dragons are looking for their first win since 2015, but second-year head coach Cary Fowler is confident his team can snap its losing streak in 2020.

“We’ve had a tremendous excitement level. We got a great football team,” Fowler said. “Our numbers are higher than they’ve ever been right now.”

Over the course of the summer, Fowler used that time to get his players into the best shape possible.

“They’re in a whole lot better shape than what they were a year ago,” Fowler said.

While the time frame between the start of formal practice and the season kicking off is quick, the Dragons are still focused on slowing things down some.

“Things have happened very very fast but the kids have held in there,” Fowler said. “We’ve scaled our playbook down so we can have X amount of plays that we can try to execute.”

While Warren Central might be taking this slow to start the season, sophomore Deanglo Patterson doesn’t think speed will be an issue for the Dragons in 2020.

“This year we have more speed. I think that’s going to be our advantage this year,” Patterson said. “I think we have that advantage over everybody.”

The Dragons open up the season hosting Greenwood. The Gators defeated Warren Central 59-42 in 2019. The Dragons have been itching at the rematch.

“We’ve been preparing for this game, we can’t wait to see them again,” said Dalton Farley, a sophomore. “I feel like it’s going to be a great game for us.”

We’ve been waiting on this moment since August of last year from when they beat us,” Patterson said. “We’ve been grinding day and night.”

Football, as well as sports in general, look different due to rules and guidelines players and teams have to follow. Coach Fowler said he looks at the new rules as just something the team will have to work with to make sure his players’ hard work doesn’t go to waste.

“Here are the rules, here’s what we have to do,” Fowler said. “Our coaches do a great job of making sure that we’re spaced out and social distancing and taking care of the things that we need to take care of.”

Warren Central Dragons 2020 Schedule

9/11 Greenwood

9/18 @Allen County-Scottsville

9/25 Russell County

10/1 @Warren East

10/8 Hart County

10/16 Franklin-Simpson

10/23 Monroe County

10/30 @Russellville

11/6 Trigg County

