Cranking Up The Heat For Labor Day

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight tonight we remain dry and more so comfortable with lower in the lower 60′s to upper 50′s. For your Labor Day we not only crank up the heat in the grill but also the heat outside. Highs creep up to the upper 80′s not only for Monday but evening into our midweek.

The jet stream takes a dip off towards The Rockies in the beginning of the week bringing snow chances out there; however, for us we will watch for how long that dip in the jet stream with a cool pool of air will hang on. As of now it looks to only help temperatures a bit towards next weekend with highs near the low 80′s to upper 70′s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

