Former friend remembers legacy of man “randomly” shot at bar

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One friend of a recent shooting victim is sharing his legacy.

Over the weekend, early Saturday morning, authorities responded to a shooting at Whisky River Pub where police say Ellis W. Souders, known as “Wayne,” was shot and killed by Shannon Eugene Ward.

Bowling Green Police report witnesses say Ward shot the victim in the head for no reason.

Shooting victim Ellis "Wayne" Souders. (None)

“Of all the people, of all the people, why him?” Wayne’s close friend Ed “Fred” Barycz asks.

Ed Fred has been a local musician in the Bowling Green Area and a close friend of the victim. He and Wayne once had a band together, the Fountain Square Sinners. Ed Fred says Wayne was a kindhearted person who leaves behind a legacy of music.

"Ed Fred" and Wayne's band, Fountain Square Sinners. (Tommy Starr)

“It was the chemistry. me, JD, and Wayne. It was the chemistry. We just blasted off. That doesn’t happen all the time,” says Ed.

He knew Wayne for over 20 years. The two lived together in the past.

“He was a kind, giving person, and it’s just a tragedy what happened... everybody that knew him--he’s going to be right here,” Ed says about his late friend, pointing to his heart and then to his head, “and here in the memories.”

Ward is charged with murder and is being held without bond.

