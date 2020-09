FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Monday afternoon on Twitter in a continuing effort to fight COVID-19.

According to his tweet, there were 291 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday and no new deaths.

