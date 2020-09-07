Advertisement

Music venue and bar fears going out of business

By Ashton Jones
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Small businesses are struggling across the country, especially entertainment due to this pandemic.

The music venue and bar “Tidball’s” has faced many challenges according to co-owner John Tidball.

The business depends on its live performances and socialization, a bad combination during this time. Now, Tidball’s has gotten rid of live music for the most part, except when social distancing outside.

The co-owner thinks they can make it through this hard time but says he’s not sure.

”There’s been a lot of support. It’s been good, but as far as just keeping it sustainable and keeping it going is going to be the real question because you can only go so long with nothing going on,” replies Tidball.

Right now, Tidball’s is at 50 percent capacity, and he says a lot of people don’t want to go out and bands do not want to play, making for slow business.

”We’ve always depended a lot on the music scene and bands around town and that’s kind of what our bread and butter’s always been. Now, that’s cut at least in half. It’s been tough.”

John Tidball says he’s thankful for all the donations from the community during this time.

Tidball’s is still open Thursday through Saturday from 6 to 11 PM.

