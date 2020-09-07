Retired nurse gifts Bowling Green Police Department with homemade quilt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department took to Facebook to show off an impressive quilt gifted to them by a retired nurse.

In the Facebook post BGPD say, “A retired nurse made this quilt for the police department. The detail on this is incredible.”

“We appreciate her support for her community. Thank you Pam Cofoid for your hard work and your generosity! #weloveourcommunity”

What an amazing way to show our Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) that they are cared for! Thanks for all you do for our community.

