WATCH - Very Warm into Mid-Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Labor Day weekend was nothing short of GORGEOUS! Monday brought us warmer temps a little more humidity, something that will be with us moving into Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect plenty more sunshine, too!

Light southerly winds will push afternoon readings to near 90 Tuesday afternoon, with similar readings on tap for Wednesday. We look dry the next two days before chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms return. A small possibility for a little rain exists Thursday and Friday, with better chances for scattered thunderstorms this weekend. Daytime readings backslide to near 80 by the start of next week with overnight lows seasonably warm, bottoming out in the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High 89, Low 65, winds S-7

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 90, Low 66, winds E-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 89, Low 68, winds N-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 88

Monday’s Low: 61

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 105 (1925)

Record Low: 43 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.05″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Count: 24)

Pollen: High (7.9 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.