Advertisement

WATCH - Very Warm into Mid-Week!

Temps Flirt with 90 Next Two Days
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Labor Day weekend was nothing short of GORGEOUS! Monday brought us warmer temps a little more humidity, something that will be with us moving into Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect plenty more sunshine, too!

Light southerly winds will push afternoon readings to near 90 Tuesday afternoon, with similar readings on tap for Wednesday. We look dry the next two days before chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms return. A small possibility for a little rain exists Thursday and Friday, with better chances for scattered thunderstorms this weekend. Daytime readings backslide to near 80 by the start of next week with overnight lows seasonably warm, bottoming out in the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High 89, Low 65, winds S-7

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 90, Low 66, winds E-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 89, Low 68, winds N-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 88

Monday’s Low: 61

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 105 (1925)

Record Low: 43 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.05″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Count: 24)

Pollen: High (7.9 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A dry and warm Labor Day forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Comfortable conditions to start the week as more sunshine and heat are expected in the region!

Weather

Cranking Up The Heat For Labor Day

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Summer take another jab at us with temperatures near 90 all the way till midweek.

Forecast

WATCH - A Wonderful Weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Less humid air sets us up for a GREAT weekend!

Weather

Less humidity to start the holiday weekend!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Cooler and comfortable weather just in time for the holiday weekend!

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - A Cool, Comfy Change!

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Much less humid air rolls in for Friday!

Weather

Morning showers and storms, more clouds and humidity!

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers this morning, then drier weather for the weekend!

Forecast

WATCH - Unsettled One More Day, then a Change!

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
A comfy change arrives Friday!

Forecast

WATCH - Staying Stormy Next Two Days

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Unsettled conditions for two more days

Weather

Storm chances on the rise this afternoon

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A quiet start to the day with scattered storms developing later this afternoon.

Forecast

WATCH - Soggy Start to September!

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
The new month begins with more rain chances