WKU Cross Country Plans to Move Forward with 2020 Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Cross Country plans to move forward with its 2020 season.

The team is still awaiting the NCAA’s decision on a Fall NCAA Cross Country Championship, with a ruling set to be made later this month.

Due to the postponement of the APSU Cross Country Invitational, WKU will now open its season at the Mountains to Sea Open hosted by Appalachian State on Sept. 18.

The squad will head into its 2020 campaign led by first-year head coach Brooks LeCompte, who came to The Hill in January after spending the previous year as the Assistant Cross Country/Track and Field Coach at UNC Wilmington.

“I’m very excited for my first cross country season leading the Hilltoppers,” said LeCompte. “I believe that in a very short time frame we’ve brought in a solid recruiting class, while at the same time our returners have all improved exponentially over the summer, which should make for a much higher finish within Conference USA.”

WKU is set to return 16 student-athletes from both the men’s and women’s side while welcoming seven newcomers into the fold.

The team’s full schedule will be released at a later date.

