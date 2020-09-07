Advertisement

WKU Cross Country Plans to Move Forward with 2020 Season

WKU set October 31 as the date for 2020 Homecoming.
WKU set October 31 as the date for 2020 Homecoming.(WKU)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Cross Country plans to move forward with its 2020 season.

The team is still awaiting the NCAA’s decision on a Fall NCAA Cross Country Championship, with a ruling set to be made later this month.

Due to the postponement of the APSU Cross Country Invitational, WKU will now open its season at the Mountains to Sea Open hosted by Appalachian State on Sept. 18.

The squad will head into its 2020 campaign led by first-year head coach Brooks LeCompte, who came to The Hill in January after spending the previous year as the Assistant Cross Country/Track and Field Coach at UNC Wilmington.

“I’m very excited for my first cross country season leading the Hilltoppers,” said LeCompte. “I believe that in a very short time frame we’ve brought in a solid recruiting class, while at the same time our returners have all improved exponentially over the summer, which should make for a much higher finish within Conference USA.”

WKU is set to return 16 student-athletes from both the men’s and women’s side while welcoming seven newcomers into the fold.

The team’s full schedule will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Warren Central Dragons.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series visits the swamp to preview the Greenwood Gators.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Raiders of Warren East.

Sports

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
Authentic’s win gives trainer Bob Baffert six Kentucky Derby wins, tying a record with Ben Jones for most all-time win among trainers.

Latest News

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville Patriots

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Patriots of Allen County-Scottsville.

News

WKU Athletics announces approved football gameday guidelines

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
WKU will have a 20 percent capacity for home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium with less than 5,000 fans total. A minimum of 1,000 seats will be held for WKU students.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The Logan County Cougars are coming off of an 8-3 record in 2019

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Glasgow Scotties

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Countdown to Kickoff takes a look at the Scotties of Glasgow.

Sports

Kentucky Board of Education urging KHSAA to expand COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The KBE is urging the KHSAA to consider alternative options, guidance, and further clarification on holding high-contact fall sports amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.