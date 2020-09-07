WKU graduates disappointed with another commencement delay

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In April, Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni announced a tentative commencement event the weekend of September 19th.

Instead, the university is planned a combined 2020/2021 commencement celebration next year due to coronavirus concerns cancelling last semesters graduation.

“The time went on with the pandemic, and I just kind of assumed it wasn’t going to happen,” says WKU graduate Nathan Yazdani in response to the tentative commencement. “Looking back, I am pretty upset that I never got to have that moment, never got to have that time to celebrate with all my family and friends.”

Yazdani says the ceremony was not so important to himself, as to the rest of his family. He wanted his relatives to see him accept his diploma. Additionally, he wanted the chance to see his friends and professors to achieve some closure.

“It’s not something you can throw together with another graduating class. each individual graduating class has their own special time and moment. in a certain amount of time. and ours was in the spring of 2020,” says graduate Cadi Dark.

As a transfer student, Dark considers WKU, the only 4-year college she has attended, her alma mater. She has moved on to her master’s degree online at East Tennessee State University.

“So western was really my only chance to have that college, content, walking ceremony. I hope they realize that we were kind of treated as the forgotten class of 2020.”

In Caboni’s email to the students, he says public health officials from the Barren River District Health Department felt the ceremony was not in the public’s best interest. Click here for more information on WKU’s future commencement plans.

