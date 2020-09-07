WKU student wins derby bet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday night, viewers watched the horses race in the Kentucky Derby.

Now one WKU student that placed a bet is seeing the rewards. Student Jillian Ryan and her family have always considered themselves avid derby fans.

Ryan’s uncle won a couple of hundred dollars on the winning horse.

She, on the other hand, could not decide between “Tis the Law” or “Authentic”, so she put them in an exacta box to come in 18 and 17.

”You’re just watching the horse race and you’re kind of just screaming with your friends and family in the living room like this year or at the track itself and when you see the order of the horses come in that you bet on, your heart starts beating really fast and you just feel really excited because you just won!” Ryan describes the feeling of winning.

Ryan won a little over a hundred dollars on her bet. Not a lot she says but a big deal as a college student.

