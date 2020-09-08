Advertisement

Cave City man is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

Elston O. Duffie, 54, of Cave City is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow, Ky. on September 4.
Elston O. Duffie, 54, of Cave City is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow, Ky. on September 4.(Barren County, Kentucky Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday, September 4th, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a call that a man was being chased by multiple people with guns on Grandview Avenue.

Officers were told that a man was running through yards and was attempting to get inside houses and garages.

While searching the area, Officers learned the man had entered a residence though the back door, then ran through the house and ran out the front door.

Officers located Elston Duffie and found he had Methamphetamine hiding inside his sock.

Elston O. Duffie, 54, of Cave City Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Public Intoxication-Control Substance, Burglary 2nd Degree.

Duffie was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Another sunny and warm day on tap!

Updated: 3 hours ago
We have another day of sunshine with very warm conditions!

Breaking

Two Warren Elementary School students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The students have not been at school since August27th.

Good News

Good News: Chaney's Corn Maze Honors Essential Workers

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry air we had the pleasure of having over the holiday continues, but with more heat!

Latest News

News

Meet the candidates running for mayor of Bowling Green

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
With election day being less than two months away, 13 News was able to sit down with the two candidates running for Bowling Green mayor.

News

National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests

Updated: 14 hours ago
A moment caught on camera during Saturday’s Derby Day protests may restore your faith in humanity.

News

Former friend remembers legacy of man “randomly” shot at bar

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“Of all the people, of all the people, why him?”

News

Gov. Beshear reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Monday afternoon on Twitter in a continuing effort to fight COVID-19.

News

Chaney’s Corn Maze to honor essential workers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Chaney’s corn maze is now open for the season and this year they are paying tribute to all the essential workers as a thanks for all they do and have done during this pandemic.

News

The Kidz Club

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Kidz Club