Cave City man is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday, September 4th, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a call that a man was being chased by multiple people with guns on Grandview Avenue.

Officers were told that a man was running through yards and was attempting to get inside houses and garages.

While searching the area, Officers learned the man had entered a residence though the back door, then ran through the house and ran out the front door.

Officers located Elston Duffie and found he had Methamphetamine hiding inside his sock.

Elston O. Duffie, 54, of Cave City Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Public Intoxication-Control Substance, Burglary 2nd Degree.

Duffie was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.