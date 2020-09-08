Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples

By Hunter Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Bowling Green Purples.

Bowling Green is coming off a 9-4 season that ended in a state semifinals loss to Covington Catholic.

Heading into 2020, the Purples return a good number of offensive starters from last year. However, head coach Mark Spader said there will be plenty of players taking the field on Friday’s season opener as first-time starters.

“It’s like that every year and every program,” Spader said. “There are quite a few people it’s going to be their first time out there starting a varsity game. You know we’ll have to get through some growing pains with that and with the lack of quality practices leading up to it I’m sure we’ll see a comedy of things happening from the stands.”

For Spader’s players, they’ve been working on getting back into the groove of the practice. A big adjust has been having everything come at them at a rapid rate in preparation for the start of the season. The short practice period before the season starts has its challenges, but the Purples are happy to be back out on the field.

“Getting back with my friends and getting to work. Been waiting a long time for it" said senior Dylan Echols. "But I’m so glad we’re able to get it going.”

For senior Dezmond Wilson, he said the team just has to take things one day at a time.

“We just have to come out here and focus every day and just get ready for the first game against St. X,” Wilson said.

The Purples open the 2020 season on the road facing St. Xavier. It will be a reunion of sorts, as the Tiger head coach Kevin Wallace, spend over two decades coaching Bowling Green. Wallace won five state titles during his time with the Purples.

“It’s competition and it’s high competition,” Spader said.

“We’re all excited to go up there and play a very good team,” Echols said.

Bowling Green Purples 2020 Schedule

9/11 @St. Xavier

9/18 @Pleasure Ridge Park

10/2 South Warren

10/9 McCracken County

10/16 @Christian County

10/23 Greenwood

10/30 @Trinity (Louisville)

11/6 Hopkinsville

