BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Edmonson County Schools are back in session.

From September 8 until September 28, Edmonson County students will be learning virtually.

“Some of our students who signed up for virtual instruction they are using a program called Edgenuity. Our other students who signed up for in-class will be using google classroom," said Brandon Prunty, Edmonson County Middle School Principal.

While all students are currently set up for learning virtually those students who signed up to return to in-class studies on September 28 need to know and prepare for the following:

A staggered class schedule allowing for very small classes in order to keep safe social distancing, to know your schedule each student will need to log on to their infinite campus account. If students are still having issues they are encouraged to reach out to their homeroom teacher.

“The best thing to do is to contact your school. Out teachers last week attempted to reach out to all their students. So hopefully most of our students were contacted last week," said Prunty.

The Edmonson County educators ensure students and parents that they will do everything to make this school year as easy as possible.

“Teachers and educators in general are problem solvers we are very resilient we figure things out," said Prunty.

What students can expect as far as to mask wearing when they return to in class, Edmonson County Schools will be following the guidelines that were released early this summer.

“Because of the staggered we are able to have smaller class sizes and are able to sit 6 ft apart and be safe with their masks off," said Prunty.

This year will be a learning curve for students and teachers alike, Educators encourage students to watch their email closely for changes and updates.

