Advertisement

Edmonson County Schools are back in session

Edmonson County Schools are back in session. From September 8 until September 28, Edmonson County students will be learning virtually.
Edmonson County Schools are back in session. From September 8 until September 28, Edmonson County students will be learning virtually.(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Edmonson County Schools are back in session.

From September 8 until September 28, Edmonson County students will be learning virtually.

“Some of our students who signed up for virtual instruction they are using a program called Edgenuity. Our other students who signed up for in-class will be using google classroom," said Brandon Prunty, Edmonson County Middle School Principal.

While all students are currently set up for learning virtually those students who signed up to return to in-class studies on September 28 need to know and prepare for the following:

A staggered class schedule allowing for very small classes in order to keep safe social distancing, to know your schedule each student will need to log on to their infinite campus account. If students are still having issues they are encouraged to reach out to their homeroom teacher.

“The best thing to do is to contact your school. Out teachers last week attempted to reach out to all their students. So hopefully most of our students were contacted last week," said Prunty.

The Edmonson County educators ensure students and parents that they will do everything to make this school year as easy as possible.

“Teachers and educators in general are problem solvers we are very resilient we figure things out," said Prunty.

What students can expect as far as to mask wearing when they return to in class, Edmonson County Schools will be following the guidelines that were released early this summer.

“Because of the staggered we are able to have smaller class sizes and are able to sit 6 ft apart and be safe with their masks off," said Prunty.

This year will be a learning curve for students and teachers alike, Educators encourage students to watch their email closely for changes and updates.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staying active while working at home or attending school virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you are returning to the gym, don’t rush right into your pre-Covid-19 workout routine.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 273 new cases, one death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.

News

Live racing returns to Kentucky Downs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Following the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Downs is having live horse racing this year. However, there will be no spectators allowed.

News

Cave City man is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Cave City man is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

Latest News

News

WATCH - Another sunny and warm day on tap!

Updated: 8 hours ago
We have another day of sunshine with very warm conditions!

Breaking

Two Warren Elementary School students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The students have not been at school since August27th.

Good News

Good News: Chaney's Corn Maze Honors Essential Workers

Updated: 9 hours ago

Weather

More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry air we had the pleasure of having over the holiday continues, but with more heat!

News

Meet the candidates running for mayor of Bowling Green

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
With election day being less than two months away, 13 News was able to sit down with the two candidates running for Bowling Green mayor.

News

National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests

Updated: 19 hours ago
A moment caught on camera during Saturday’s Derby Day protests may restore your faith in humanity.