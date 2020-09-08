Advertisement

Live racing returns to Kentucky Downs

Kentucky Downs
Kentucky Downs(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -Horse racing returns to Kentucky Downs this week.

Following the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Downs is having live horse racing this year. However, there will be no spectators allowed.

“So that is what we call live racing where it actually takes place here begins Monday, Labor Day and is spread out for 6 days over the next week and a half. So that is an exciting thing. There will be no spectators but we will have owners and their guests, Of course, people are able to bet here or at their favorite location and can bet on these races,” said John Wholihan, director of marketing, Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs

Also, the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs had a soft opening last week and 13 news got a look inside of the finished facility.

In order to maintain social distancing, they have placed a divider in between the new games, and according to the marketing director, they have added games for every generation to enjoy.

“We have a lot of the traditional games that have a lot of the cherry’s and the sevens and the bells and those types of things but we go new by going retro with Pac-Ma. We have a number of different games like that but Pac-Man is one that really stands out and is something we didn’t have here before,” added Wholihan.

The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs downs will celebrate their grand opening this Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

