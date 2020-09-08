More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High pressure to our east continues to support dry and warm conditions across the region!

We have more sunshine in store for today across south-central Kentucky! Some areas this morning could have patchy low-lying fog, but it shouldn’t be too widespread. If you are going through a low-lying spot or river valley, please drive with caution and use your low beams to see through the fog. Most places will only experience mostly clear conditions. High temperatures today will rise into the mid-to-upper 80s with even a few low 90s on some home thermometers!

Things get a tad hotter for Wednesday as temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with continued sunshine. By Thursday, it will be humid and even slightly muggy as temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 80s for most. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in the afternoon, but it looks relatively dry for much of the day Thursday. Friday is the same as Thursday, except temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 80s and skies will see more cloud coverage. By the weekend, things look somewhat unsettled with isolated to scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will fall in the lower 80s by the latter half of the weekend into early next week as things look to dry out, but stay cool.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 89. Low 65. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 90. Low 66. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Stray showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 68. Winds N at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 47 (1956, 1898)

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 61

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (7.6)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.05″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.43″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

