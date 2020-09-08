Advertisement

More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

Temperatures will be above average to start the short week.
As many are heading back to work today, expect conditions to be similar to Labor Day!
As many are heading back to work today, expect conditions to be similar to Labor Day!(WBKO)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High pressure to our east continues to support dry and warm conditions across the region!

We have more sunshine in store for today across south-central Kentucky! Some areas this morning could have patchy low-lying fog, but it shouldn’t be too widespread. If you are going through a low-lying spot or river valley, please drive with caution and use your low beams to see through the fog. Most places will only experience mostly clear conditions. High temperatures today will rise into the mid-to-upper 80s with even a few low 90s on some home thermometers!

Things get a tad hotter for Wednesday as temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with continued sunshine. By Thursday, it will be humid and even slightly muggy as temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 80s for most. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in the afternoon, but it looks relatively dry for much of the day Thursday. Friday is the same as Thursday, except temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 80s and skies will see more cloud coverage. By the weekend, things look somewhat unsettled with isolated to scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will fall in the lower 80s by the latter half of the weekend into early next week as things look to dry out, but stay cool.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 89. Low 65. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 90. Low 66. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Stray showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 68. Winds N at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 47 (1956, 1898)

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 61

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (7.6)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.05″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.43″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A dry and warm Labor Day forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Comfortable conditions to start the week as more sunshine and heat are expected in the region!

Weather

Cranking Up The Heat For Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Summer take another jab at us with temperatures near 90 all the way till midweek.

Weather

Less humidity to start the holiday weekend!

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Cooler and comfortable weather just in time for the holiday weekend!

Weather

Morning showers and storms, more clouds and humidity!

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers this morning, then drier weather for the weekend!

Latest News

Weather

Storm chances on the rise this afternoon

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A quiet start to the day with scattered storms developing later this afternoon.

Weather

Unsettled weather to start the week

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
This afternoon storm chances diminish with partly cloudy skies. Not everyone will stay dry, however.

Weather

Battling Overnight Showers

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered showers into the overnight with some lingering into morning rush hour possible.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Showers Into The Overnight

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Best Rain Chances Come In Sunday Evening

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunday looks like we may dodge a few showers through the day with best chance in the late hours.

Weather

WATCH- Off And On Clouds Overnight

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.