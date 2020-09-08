Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 in Muhlenberg county
One new case of COVID-19 in Muhlenberg county(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has confirmed one COVID-19 related case in the community.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County remains 672.

The health department says it is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat the community spread of this virus.

The department is continually working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or

2. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

3. Schedule a test at Poole’s Pharmacy on Mondays in July by registering at www.doineedacovid19test.com or

4. Contact your health care provider.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is crashing parties at colleges across America

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus is crashing parties at universities and colleges across America.

National Politics

Labor Day campaigning: Jobs, economy in focus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Candidates focus on jobs and the economy this Labor Day.

National

COVID worries amid Labor Day travel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Friday saw pandemic-era record air travel as Americans took to the skies for the Labor Day weekend. But health experts worry that weekend revels could turn into super-spreader events.

Latest News

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

National Politics

Biden: I want full transparency on COVID vaccine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he worries the president will undermine public confidence in a coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus

Flu vaccines may be more important during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Flu shots will be critical this year since flu season will overlap with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance, along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Disney, Universal hit capacity over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
It appears to be the first time both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World hit limited capacity at all their parks in the same day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Coronavirus

Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
As colleges grapple with the coronavirus, institutions across the country are turning campus sewage into a public health tool.