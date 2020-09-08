Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has confirmed one COVID-19 related case in the community.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County remains 672.

The health department says it is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat the community spread of this virus.

The department is continually working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or

2. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

3. Schedule a test at Poole’s Pharmacy on Mondays in July by registering at www.doineedacovid19test.com or

4. Contact your health care provider.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.