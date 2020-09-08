Advertisement

National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests

National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests. (WAVE 3 News)
National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests. (WAVE 3 News)(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A moment caught on camera during Saturday’s Derby Day protests may restore your faith in humanity.

A 5-year-old boy and his family shared the power of prayer with a national guardsman.

“God sent a 5-year old boy to strengthen soldiers, and that’s something you can’t ever replicate,” Kentucky National Guard Specialist Dan Otterson said.

Otterson was taken aback during Derby Day protests by a family that was in the crowd of people. In a picture posted on social media, Otterson is seen kneeling in prayer. On the other side of the fence was the young boy leading the prayer.

A family member was with him; she mentioned he wanted to talk with the soldiers.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I would like to pray for you guys,’” Otterson said. “When I tell you I’ve never in my 35 years of being alive, I’ve never seen someone -- adult, professional, pastor, whatever you want to call it -- I’ve never seen someone pray with such conviction and such true sincerity. It was amazing. We kneeled down immediately. This evangelist comes out of this little boy. He’s like, ‘Dear Jesus, we know you’re a loving God and a benevolent God. I’m calling on you to put a hedge of protection (for) these individuals around these police officers and make sure they’re safe, We know you’re a loving God.’”

“I’m sitting there as a grown adult, almost in tears,” Otterson said.

Otterson said the moment is now the highlight of his military career.

“You could just see the tenseness from everyone that was there,” he said. “So, to see this family in that moment have the individuality, the no crowd mentality, we are here to have unity, to pray to look for strength in the moment. It was just something you can’t put into words. I would do it all over again for that moment.”

Otterson said he’s replayed that moment hundreds of times and has a message for the family and their young boy.

“To that little boy, if you’re out there, you are the man,” Otterson said. “I would love to meet you someday and you have big things ahead of you, buddy.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former friend remembers legacy of man “randomly” shot at bar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“Of all the people, of all the people, why him?”

News

Gov. Beshear reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Monday afternoon on Twitter in a continuing effort to fight COVID-19.

News

Chaney’s Corn Maze to honor essential workers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Chaney’s corn maze is now open for the season and this year they are paying tribute to all the essential workers as a thanks for all they do and have done during this pandemic.

News

The Kidz Club

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Kidz Club

Latest News

News

Idol Across America: American Idol Auditions

Updated: 9 hours ago
American Idol

News

WATCH - More sunshine to come in the forecast!

Updated: 10 hours ago
Comfortable air is with us this Labor Day, but things will get muggy again later this week.

News

WKU Commencement Postponed Again

Updated: 14 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Hometown Hero

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Dalla Emerson

Updated: 14 hours ago
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Dalla Emerson

Weather

A dry and warm Labor Day forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Comfortable conditions to start the week as more sunshine and heat are expected in the region!

Good News

Good News: Meet Millie: Bowling Green Fire Departments accelerant detection canine

Updated: 15 hours ago
Good News