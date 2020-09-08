Staying active while working at home or attending school virtually

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Whether it’s working from home or attending school virtually, Americans aren’t as active and gyms are seeing a decline in members returning after reopening.

The Bowling Green Athletic Club reopened their doors in June and had to cut back on their hours, distanced gym equipment. and the gym has asked members to wear masks while entering and exiting the facility.

“We came back right as we were able to on June 1. We were in here though in May working very diligently to space out all of the equipment and make sure that each individual is going to have 6 feet of space, and then kind of getting an idea where we wanted to put our sanitation stations. As well as how we were going to handle the front desk,” said Jordan Green, manager and personal trainer.

According to Green, they’ve noticed some of their members return but many are now working out at different times and some members haven’t returned at all.

“We are still hoping for a lot more of our members to come on back in here. We have taken quite a few precautions and we are ready to get things back rolling,” added Green.

However, if you are returning to the gym, don’t rush right into your pre-Covid-19 workout routine.

“We see a lot of our members coming back in here at different times than they did before. I think that is attributed to everyone’s new routines and we are trying to accommodate as many of those new routines as we can. With those people really the best way of getting back in here is to start with shorter workouts and that is what we are seeing more early morning or lunchtime workouts instead of spending two hours in here to get back in shape. But you definitely want to build your way back into it injury prevention is so much of working out just being able to stay healthy and do it again tomorrow is what means the most,” added Green.

If you are unable to make it to the gym there is always at home workouts, that you can even get your kids involved in as well.

“The virtual world is very full right now you can find at home workouts pretty much anywhere that you need to. There are also good things like just going out and taking the dog for a walk. Some of my favorite videos to watch right now are seeing parents taking their kids out P.E class during their virtual learning and that is good for the parent to get involved there first and kind of build their way back into it as well,” added Green.

If you are looking for an easy way of adding exercise into your daily routine go outside for a walk.

