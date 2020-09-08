Two Warren Elementary School students test positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Warren Elementary in Bowling Green.

The students last attended in person classes on August 27.

Warren Elementary is working with the Barren River District Health Department to perform contact tracing.

If you or a student have been found to have been in close contact with the students you will receive follow up communication from the school today, September 8.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.