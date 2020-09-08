Advertisement

Two Warren Elementary School students test positive for COVID-19

Picture of Warren Elementary School
Picture of Warren Elementary School(Warren Elementary)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Warren Elementary in Bowling Green.

The students last attended in person classes on August 27.

Warren Elementary is working with the Barren River District Health Department to perform contact tracing.

If you or a student have been found to have been in close contact with the students you will receive follow up communication from the school today, September 8.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Another sunny and warm day on tap!

Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have another day of sunshine with very warm conditions!

Good News

Good News: Chaney's Corn Maze Honors Essential Workers

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry air we had the pleasure of having over the holiday continues, but with more heat!

News

Meet the candidates running for mayor of Bowling Green

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
With election day being less than two months away, 13 News was able to sit down with the two candidates running for Bowling Green mayor.

Latest News

News

National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests

Updated: 11 hours ago
A moment caught on camera during Saturday’s Derby Day protests may restore your faith in humanity.

News

Former friend remembers legacy of man “randomly” shot at bar

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“Of all the people, of all the people, why him?”

News

Gov. Beshear reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Monday afternoon on Twitter in a continuing effort to fight COVID-19.

News

Chaney’s Corn Maze to honor essential workers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Chaney’s corn maze is now open for the season and this year they are paying tribute to all the essential workers as a thanks for all they do and have done during this pandemic.

News

The Kidz Club

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Kidz Club

News

Idol Across America: American Idol Auditions

Updated: 20 hours ago
American Idol