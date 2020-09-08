Gov. Beshear reports 273 new cases, one death related to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.

According to Gov. Beshear, there are 273 new cases of COVID-19, and one death reported who was Louisville woman. The positivity rate decreased to 3.91%.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9/8 (WBKO)

Beshear added there are over 20 deaths ‘in the cue’ and being investigated to ensure those individuals did in fact die from COVID-19. Those numbers have not yet been added to the state’s death total.

“Last week was the deadliest week in terms of lost lives that we had and we’re going to see more of that moving forward.”

Due to labs being closed for Labor Day, Beshear says to be ready to have larger case numbers and deaths reported in the next couple of days.

After Beshear reported 42 new cases out of Warren County he said, “still a lot for the small number.”

