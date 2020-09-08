Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 273 new cases, one death related to COVID-19

Gov. Beshear provided the latest update on COVID-19 Monday.(AP)
Gov. Beshear provided the latest update on COVID-19 Monday.(AP)(AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.

According to Gov. Beshear, there are 273 new cases of COVID-19, and one death reported who was Louisville woman. The positivity rate decreased to 3.91%.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9/8
Kentucky COVID Facts 9/8(WBKO)

Beshear added there are over 20 deaths ‘in the cue’ and being investigated to ensure those individuals did in fact die from COVID-19. Those numbers have not yet been added to the state’s death total.

“Last week was the deadliest week in terms of lost lives that we had and we’re going to see more of that moving forward.”

Due to labs being closed for Labor Day, Beshear says to be ready to have larger case numbers and deaths reported in the next couple of days.

After Beshear reported 42 new cases out of Warren County he said, “still a lot for the small number.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Edmonson County Schools are back in session

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Edmonson County Schools are back in session. From September 8 until September 28, Edmonson County students will be learning virtually.

News

Staying active while working at home or attending school virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you are returning to the gym, don’t rush right into your pre-Covid-19 workout routine.

News

Live racing returns to Kentucky Downs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Following the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Downs is having live horse racing this year. However, there will be no spectators allowed.

News

Cave City man is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Cave City man is arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

Latest News

News

WATCH - Another sunny and warm day on tap!

Updated: 8 hours ago
We have another day of sunshine with very warm conditions!

Breaking

Two Warren Elementary School students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The students have not been at school since August27th.

Good News

Good News: Chaney's Corn Maze Honors Essential Workers

Updated: 9 hours ago

Weather

More sunshine and heat this week in Kentucky!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry air we had the pleasure of having over the holiday continues, but with more heat!

News

Meet the candidates running for mayor of Bowling Green

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
With election day being less than two months away, 13 News was able to sit down with the two candidates running for Bowling Green mayor.

News

National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests

Updated: 19 hours ago
A moment caught on camera during Saturday’s Derby Day protests may restore your faith in humanity.