WATCH - Warmth for Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The blue skies and sunshine we enjoyed over the holiday weekend rolled over into our Tuesday! Similar conditions continue for Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances staying very remote in the short term.

High temperatures will remain above seasonal norms through at least Friday, with daytime highs in the upper 80s to near 90 each day. Overnight lows will also be a few degrees warmer than average, bottoming out only in the mid to upper 60s.

By the weekend, our next weathermaker arrives, bringing us a decent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The weekend should NOT be a total washout, though. Daytime readings backslide to the low 80s to start next week, with cooler morning lows.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm. High 90, Low 66, winds E-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm. High 89, Low 68, winds NE-7

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Continued Warm. High 87, Low 67, winds NE-7

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 88

Tuesday’s Low: 64

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 103 (1939)

Record Low: 47 (1956)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (+0.05″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 37)

Pollen: High (7.6 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

