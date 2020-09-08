Advertisement

WKU receiver Jacquez Sloan enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Jacquez Sloan scores against Arkansas in the Hilltoppers 45-19 win over the Razorbacks.
Jacquez Sloan scores against Arkansas in the Hilltoppers 45-19 win over the Razorbacks.(Hunter Smith)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just a few days before opening kickoff against ACC opponent Louisville, the WKU football team confirms that senior wideout Jacquez Sloan has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Sloan was a significant piece of the Hilltoppers offense in 2019, accounting for 628 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

As of now, it has not been announced what school the former two-star product plans to attend.

The Atlanta native accounted for 1,497 yards and five touchdowns during his time on the HIll.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Purples shutout Cougars in season opener

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
Purples defeat the Cougars 10-0 in season opener.

Sports

WKU Cross Country Plans to Move Forward with 2020 Season

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
The team is still awaiting the NCAA’s decision on a Fall NCAA Cross Country Championship, with a ruling set to be made later this month.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Warren Central Dragons.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series visits the swamp to preview the Greenwood Gators.

Latest News

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Raiders of Warren East.

Sports

Authentic wins Kentucky Derby 146

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
Authentic’s win gives trainer Bob Baffert six Kentucky Derby wins, tying a record with Ben Jones for most all-time win among trainers.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville Patriots

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WBKO’s Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Patriots of Allen County-Scottsville.

News

WKU Athletics announces approved football gameday guidelines

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
WKU will have a 20 percent capacity for home games at Houchens-Smith Stadium with less than 5,000 fans total. A minimum of 1,000 seats will be held for WKU students.

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The Logan County Cougars are coming off of an 8-3 record in 2019

Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers