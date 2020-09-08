WKU receiver Jacquez Sloan enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just a few days before opening kickoff against ACC opponent Louisville, the WKU football team confirms that senior wideout Jacquez Sloan has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Sloan was a significant piece of the Hilltoppers offense in 2019, accounting for 628 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

As of now, it has not been announced what school the former two-star product plans to attend.

The Atlanta native accounted for 1,497 yards and five touchdowns during his time on the HIll.

