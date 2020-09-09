Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

New COVID-19 cases in Allen, Monroe, and Muhlenberg counties
New COVID-19 cases in Allen, Monroe, and Muhlenberg counties
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 3 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 261 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 243 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 9 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 9 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 5 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 702.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating one additional confirmed case of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 172 confirmed cases and 133 of those cases have recovered.

There have been three deaths reported from COVID-19.

