Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,613 cases of COVID-19, 4,143 recoveries
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,613 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,143 of which have recovered. There have been 103 deaths reported in the eight-county district.
See a breakdown of the cases below:
|County
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Total cases
|Barren
|420
|10
|530
|Butler
|264
|16
|328
|Edmonson
|113
|12
|134
|Hart
|120
|1
|166
|Logan
|350
|26
|471
|Metcalfe
|75
|2
|91
|Simpson
|170
|7
|243
|Warren
|2631
|29
|3650
|TOTAL
|4143
|103
|5613
