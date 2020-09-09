Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,613 cases of COVID-19, 4,143 recoveries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,613 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,143 of which have recovered. There have been 103 deaths reported in the eight-county district.

See a breakdown of the cases below:

County Recovered Deaths Total cases Barren 420 10 530 Butler 264 16 328 Edmonson 113 12 134 Hart 120 1 166 Logan 350 26 471 Metcalfe 75 2 91 Simpson 170 7 243 Warren 2631 29 3650 TOTAL 4143 103 5613

