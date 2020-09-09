Advertisement

Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,613 cases of COVID-19, 4,143 recoveries

Barren River District Health Department logo
Barren River District Health Department logo(BRDHD)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,613 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,143 of which have recovered. There have been 103 deaths reported in the eight-county district.

See a breakdown of the cases below:

CountyRecoveredDeathsTotal cases
Barren42010530
Butler26416328
Edmonson11312134
Hart1201166
Logan35026471
Metcalfe75291
Simpson1707243
Warren2631293650
TOTAL41431035613

