Bowling Green Independent Schools mourns loss of young maintenance staffer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools announced that one of their very own died at the young age of 36 Wednesday.

According to a school Facebook post, Brian Johnson passed away Wednesday morning with family by his side.

He began working at BGIS in 2004 as part of the school’s maintenance staff.

“Many of you may recognize him from his picture or more importantly you recognize his work preparing every athletic field in our district and keeping our 50 year old swimming pool running. He was a loyal son, a great colleague, and an invaluable member of our Purples Family who we all will miss dearly. Rest in Peace Brian,” said the post.

The school has not indicated how Johnson passed away.

