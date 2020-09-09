Grayson Co. Health Dept. mistakenly sends ‘release of isolation' letter to person who was not positive for COVID-19

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After an investigation by the Grayson County Health Department, it has been determined that a ‘release of isolation’ letter was mistakenly sent to an individual.

According to the health department, the individual was not positive for COVID-19.

“The health department has reported cases of COVID-19 in our community in an ethical manner-- and has taken steps top make sure that our data is as accurate as possible,” said the health department in a letter. “Any case that has been reported in our numbers has had confirmatory lab result.”

Currently, Grayson County has a total of 310 cases of COVID-19.

