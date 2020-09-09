Mask seller in Scottsville raising funds for Autism

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -A new hobby for many in 2020, is mask making.

This year Shannon Cunningham lost her job, but she didn’t let this small set back get her down she decided to get in the mask making game herself.

“I was like ok mom lets figure out what we can do. So she went and bought a sewing machine and it’s like the Cadillac of sewing machines," said Cunningham.

So with their new machine, they begin their hobby teaching themselves how to sew with internet videos their new hobby soon took off.

“We just started selling them here and there to our friends and then it blew up," said Cunningham.

Shannon now has orders from all over. Shipping to places like Oklahoma, Georgia, and even Canada.

“Ever since I started I was like I want to do it for a reason. I have known people that have autism, I also have someone that is close to me that has autism and when I went to the fabric store to look for prints I was like ‘oh my gosh I can do this and give back’," said Cunningham.

For each of the masks that are sold one dollar will be donated to Autism Speaks and they don’t intend to stop there.

“I plan on doing breast cancer awareness so I plan on getting the pink ribbon to do breast cancer awareness and so on and so forth," said Cunningham.

If you are interested in buying a mask to help support Autism Speaks click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.