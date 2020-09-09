Advertisement

Mask seller in Scottsville raising funds for Autism

Its a new hobby for many in 2020, mask making.
Its a new hobby for many in 2020, mask making.(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -A new hobby for many in 2020, is mask making.

This year Shannon Cunningham lost her job, but she didn’t let this small set back get her down she decided to get in the mask making game herself.

“I was like ok mom lets figure out what we can do. So she went and bought a sewing machine and it’s like the Cadillac of sewing machines," said Cunningham.

So with their new machine, they begin their hobby teaching themselves how to sew with internet videos their new hobby soon took off.

“We just started selling them here and there to our friends and then it blew up," said Cunningham.

Shannon now has orders from all over. Shipping to places like Oklahoma, Georgia, and even Canada.

“Ever since I started I was like I want to do it for a reason. I have known people that have autism, I also have someone that is close to me that has autism and when I went to the fabric store to look for prints I was like ‘oh my gosh I can do this and give back’," said Cunningham.

For each of the masks that are sold one dollar will be donated to Autism Speaks and they don’t intend to stop there.

“I plan on doing breast cancer awareness so I plan on getting the pink ribbon to do breast cancer awareness and so on and so forth," said Cunningham.

If you are interested in buying a mask to help support Autism Speaks click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

News

Glasgow's Rib Lickers on "All Night BBQ Fight

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dewayne Poynter will be featured on Cooking Channel's BBQ battle.

Weather

Sunshine and heat for the middle of the week!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The sunny and warm pattern continues through the middle of the work week!

Good News

Good News: Bristow Elementary Painted Obstacle Course

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Police confirm shooting at Campus Pointe Apartments in Bowling Green

Updated: 12 hours ago
Police confirm shooting at Campus Pointe Apartments in Bowling Green

News

WATCH - Today's the hottest day of the week

Updated: 12 hours ago
Like a broken record, we are talking about sunshine and heat in today's forecast!

Breaking

Police arrest man after shooting at Campus Pointe Apartments; victim dies at a hospital

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
One man is behind bars after police confirmed a shooting happened around midnight at the Campus Pointe Apartments.

News

Kentucky ranks 9th for new criminal human trafficking cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
In 2019, Kentucky had four new charged cases for criminal human trafficking and seven total active cases.

News

U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath unveils ‘Partnering with Rural Kentucky’ plan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Tuesday, Candidate for Senate Amy McGrath held an event in Glasgow.

News

Barren River District Health Dept. reports 5,613 cases of COVID-19, 4,143 recoveries

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 5,613 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 4,143 of which have recovered.