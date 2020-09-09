Advertisement

Sunshine and heat for the middle of the week!

Temperatures will remain above average for the next couple of days
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the holiday weekend, some began to question if summer was over in south-central Kentucky. The answer is no, as today will see some summertime heat as humidity tries to return.

The key word is “try,” as it will still be comfortable, but you may notice humidity increasing this afternoon some. This morning we had some areas of patchy low-lying fog, but most spots once again had mainly clear skies as we will have more sunshine today! High temperatures will climb in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with light east and northeast winds. Thursday will be similar to today, though it may be a degree or two cooler. By Friday, Patriot Day, temperatures will be noticeably cooler but things will be a little muggy as skies will be partly cloudy.

The return of scattered showers and storms starts Saturday and lasts through the weekend. This won’t be a wash out, but keep the umbrella handy both Saturday and Sunday! Next week things look much drier and also cooler with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. We expect highs to be in the mid-to-lower 80s as we head into the next week or two along with seasonable moisture in the region.

It's a "paw"esome forecast today as we are seeing more sunshine with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 90. Low 66. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 89. Low 68. Winds NE at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 67. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1939)

Record Low Today: 44 (1958)

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 61

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (7.3)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 64

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (-0.08″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.30″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

