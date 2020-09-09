U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath unveils ‘Partnering with Rural Kentucky’ plan

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Candidate for Senate Amy McGrath held an event in Glasgow. This is her second stop in South-Central Kentucky in the past couple of weeks. In Glasgow, she met with voters and talked to 13 news about her new plan to invest in rural Kentucky if elected.

“First of all, rural Kentucky has been left behind by Mitch McConnell for far too long,” McGrath said.

The candidate went on to talk about Kentucky’s need for more infrastructure. “I’m not just talking about roads, bridges, dams,” McGrath explained. “We have to look at broadband as greater good and that is something that can help rural Kentucky because no business is going to want to come to a county, whether it is manufacturing or any other business that can’t talk to the modern world.” Attempting to bring more jobs to rural Kentucky is also on her agenda.

Healthcare reform also falls under the category of her new policies. McGrath said she would want to sure up the Affordable Care Act. “We’ve lost many hospitals in the last few years. We’ve got to help, and that’s part of my plan,” McGrath said.

Protecting the United States Postal Service, providing universal Preschool for children, and legalizing medical marijuana would also be part of McGrath’s plan. “It would help our farmers, it would help our veterans. The American Legion has said it would help veterans with PTSD,” McGrath explained.

You can click here to read more about the ‘Partnering with Rural Kentucky’ plan.

While at her event in Glasgow, Amy McGrath was asked her opinion on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal for a second COVID-19 relief package. “It looks pretty tiny to me,” McGrath said. She criticized the senate majority leader for the mentioning of liability protections in the bill.

“His emphasis on liability protections for big corporations at the expense of workers in the middle of the pandemic is something he has been talking about all along,” McGrath said.

She went on to say that there is nothing in the bill to help Kentucky’s economic shortfall because of the pandemic.

“Boy, we’ve got to help Kentucky right now,” McGrath said. “That’s police departments, fire departments, sheriff’s departments. People who depend on pensions who have served our state for decades and are retired now.”

The event wrapped up with McGrath talking to voters and her supporters.

“I can’t recall the last time we had a US Senate Candidate, including Mitch McConnell, actually came here to talk to folks,” John Rogers said.

Rogers has been volunteering for McGrath’s campaign and said the grassroots work is different this year because of COVID-19.

“What we’re doing is a lot of phone calls, a lot of texting. We can’t really do the door to door like we used to,” Rogers explained.

Before stopping in Glasgow, Amy McGrath visited Martin County Kentucky where she first announced her ‘Partnering with Rural Kentucky’ plan.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.