WATCH - Dry for Now, but Showers This Weekend?

Very Warm Finish to Our Work Week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in this month of September, the temperature cracked the 90 degree mark in Bowling Green! We’ll stay very warm but mainly dry for the remainder of the work week. Changes are coming this weekend, however.

A frontal system is expected to arrive Saturday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. The risk for some rain lasts into Sunday. The weekend will NOT be a total washout, though. Cooler air follows for the start of next week, as highs back off into the lower 80s. Abundant sunshine returns Monday. Another shot for showers appears Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm. High 89, Low 68, winds NE-7

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Continued Warm. High 85, Low 67, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms Possible. High 88, Low 68, winds SE-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 90

Wednesday’s Low: 65

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 103 (1939)

Record Low: 44 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.92″ (-0.22″)

Yearly Precip: 44.86″ (+10.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Count: 43)

Pollen: High (7.3 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

